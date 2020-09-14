Algeria: Back-to-School Contingent On Scientific Committee Reports

13 September 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Annaba (Algeria) — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said Sunday that the back-to-school date for 2020-2021 will be set according to the reports of the scientific committee on the fight against Covid-19.

"The epidemiological situation in the country is stable today thanks to respect for preventive health protocols and the conscience of Algerian families," Djerad told the Algerian radio from Annaba.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister Kicked off the September 2020 Baccalaureate exams, from the examination center of Chaib Larbi Middle School in midtown Annaba.

He was accompanied by minister of National Education Mohamed Ouadjaout and minister of Industry Ferhat Ait Ali Braham.

