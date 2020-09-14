Namibia: Walvis Bay Lockdown Survivors Share Their Advice

SOME Walvis Bay residents found ways to survive the economic setbacks they suffered due to the continued Covid-19-imposed lockdown at the coast in the past months.

The spiking number of coronavirus cases at the town closed many business operations, while some opted for retrenchments or pay cuts.

A number of residents found new ways to make money while hoping for their employment conditions to normalise.

"I am a teacher and our centre closed. After two months, I had to join my friend's car-wash business and promote a clothing store. Times were hard at Walvis Bay. There was no time to waste or to be proud and choosy. My family is surviving until I go back to teaching," says Johny Shafetango, a resident of the harbour town.

"As a tutor and pre-school teacher, I lost my income. I have bills to pay and a family to support. I started an online tutoring business, while also visiting a few pupils individually to help prepare them for their exams safely. I discovered many kids have reading problems. I survived . . ." Elizabeth Andreas, another resident, says.

Some people started driving taxis, others ran errands at a fee, started gardening, or offered catering services and delivered meals on bicycles or with their private vehicles.

Shea Katona says she tried to fill her income gap by delivering meals.

"I could at least get something and employ helpers who lost their jobs. This was a time to think out of the box. Most of us survived through improvising. Lockdown taught us how to depend on ourselves," she says.

Leena Wilhelm says although Walvis Bay was locked down, people in other parts of the country were still allowed to have events, which pushed her to change her hobby into a business.

"I usually sell products at the Ekutu informal market, but we were not allowed to trade, so I decided to make traditional beads out of sea shells. My children started helping me as they were bored, since they were not allowed to go out. We sent the beads to the north as they are popular for traditional events there," she says.

Until it is possible to trade at the Ekutu market again, Leena will simply continue with her side hustle as her children are able to help her make the beads.

Taleiko Paulus bought ginger beer at various houses during the lockdown period.

"Since liquor was prohibited, a new trend started and we enjoyed it. People started making ginger beer, and it is delicious. Some of us are not into soft drinks, so ginger beer helped quench the thirst. It was cheap too. I think lockdown really changed the world of small businesses. We never thought of drinking ginger beer. It does not make you drunk, and ginger is healthy," he says.

'DON'T GIVE UP'

Coastal businessman Heinrich Hafeni from Hafeni's traditional restaurants says Covid-19 has changed the way people do business and has had a massive impact on many small and start-up businesses.

"Young people should not give up. You are the future. We need to get more young people involved in running successful businesses. You are what your community or society is looking for. Start that restaurant or digital company you are considering. Marketing and retail is the right start. Focus on what you can do right now. Utilise that energy and passion," he says.

Hafeni urges young entrepreneurs to stay focused, maintain healthy connections and learn about new trends to succeed.

"Try to look for a business mentor and remember to serve God. Obviously, we as the leadership at institutions are supposed to help small businesses by coming up with new platforms. Banks must come out and try to help young businesses. They need support to have a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem. When you don't have that, it is very difficult. Motivation is not enough," he says.

He says there is a need for establishing institutions that will support the growth of entrepreneurs more than ever before.