Namibia: Fire Destroys Police Accommodation

Seven police officers at Oshikango were left destitute after their caravans were gutted by fire on Friday afternoon.

The concerned caravans which housed two female and five male police officers were located close to the Namibian-Angolan borders.

The regional commander of Ohangwena, Commissioner Elizabeth Sibolile said the cause of the fire has not been established.

The commander said the affected police officers were provided with mattresses and bedding by the Helao Nafidi Town Council.

Sibolile assured that she will pay the affected police officers a visit today to assess the situation.

"We will move them permanently to the Oshikango police station as there is still space available," said the commissioner.

Still on Friday, the body of a 70-year-old man was found decomposed in his homestead at Omaputu village in the area of Ohalushu.

The decomposed body was found by a relative who allegedly passed by to check on the pensioner.

"The relative was greeted by a sting smell and upon further investigation discovered the dead body," said Sibolile.

An autopsy was conducted at the scene as the body could not be moved and the police are still waiting for the results, which states the actual cause of death.

The pensioner was allegedly living alone.