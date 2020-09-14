Namibia: Fire Destroys Police Accommodation

14 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Seven police officers at Oshikango were left destitute after their caravans were gutted by fire on Friday afternoon.

The concerned caravans which housed two female and five male police officers were located close to the Namibian-Angolan borders.

The regional commander of Ohangwena, Commissioner Elizabeth Sibolile said the cause of the fire has not been established.

The commander said the affected police officers were provided with mattresses and bedding by the Helao Nafidi Town Council.

Sibolile assured that she will pay the affected police officers a visit today to assess the situation.

"We will move them permanently to the Oshikango police station as there is still space available," said the commissioner.

Still on Friday, the body of a 70-year-old man was found decomposed in his homestead at Omaputu village in the area of Ohalushu.

The decomposed body was found by a relative who allegedly passed by to check on the pensioner.

"The relative was greeted by a sting smell and upon further investigation discovered the dead body," said Sibolile.

An autopsy was conducted at the scene as the body could not be moved and the police are still waiting for the results, which states the actual cause of death.

The pensioner was allegedly living alone.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.