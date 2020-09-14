Nigeria: NNPC Unveils Plan for CNG Refilling Plants Nationwide

As part of the efforts to provide alternatives to petrol as vehicular fuel following the hike in the cost of the product, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has unveiled plans to begin the activation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refill stations for motorists across the country.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by its Group General Manager of Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in Abuja.

The corporation pledged to support ongoing initiatives by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to provide an alternate energy source to Nigerians.

The national oil company said it was intensifying its effort to ensure the move comes to fruition soon through the aggressive activation of CNG refill stations for motorists across the country.

The statement by Obateru noted that NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the pledge while speaking on TVC Business Show, Business Nigeria Live.

Kyari affirmed that the national oil company had already keyed into the gas penetration agenda as championed by the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

He said as an energy company with a focus on cleaner and cheaper sources of fuel, the corporation would continue to work with other stakeholders in the industry to provide viable alternatives to petrol which would ultimately lead to a reduction in demand for the product and eventual reduction in price.

NNPC GMD reiterated the commitment of the corporation towards openness and greater transparency in its operations, noting that in the months ahead NNPC would make public its 2019 audited financial statements as a sequel to the 2018 AFS released in June.

Kyari also shed more light on the status of the nation's refineries, noting that the plants were deliberately shut down to allow for a robust diagnosis of the issues which have over time made it impossible for the facilities to operate up to their nameplate capacity.

The GMD said the shutdown also became inevitable due to difficulties in feeding them with crude oil via the pipelines that have been completely compromised by vandals.

He added that the corporation was moving rapidly to execute complete rehabilitation of the refineries under an exercise that would guarantee restoration of the facilities to at least 90 per cent capacity utilisation.