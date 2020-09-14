Namibia: Opuwo Holding Cells Overcrowded

THE police's regional commander in the Kunene region, commissioner James Nderura, says the police holding cells at Opuwo are overcrowded.

Nderura spoke to The Namibian about the readiness of holding cells in case Covid-19 breaks out among inmates in Kunene.

"Opuwo police holding cells are overcrowded. There are several more [inmates] than what is supposed to be," Nderura said.

More than 120 people are being detained at the Opuwo holding cells, the police's holding cells at Outjo have 50 inmates, twenty detainees are in the police cells at Khorixas, eleven people are in custody at Kamanjab, eight people are detained at Okanguati and three are in police custody at Fransfontein.

Nderura expressed concern about the Khorixas holding cells, which he described as "very old".

On the readiness of officials at holding cells throughout the region in the event of novel coronavirus infections in the cells, Nderura said the police have a contingency which would be put in place when an outbreak of the virus occurs.

In respect of inmates who follow special diets due to their state of health, Nderura said no food was being allowed into the holding cells from the outside and that the police would attend to inmates according to their dietary needs.