Mozambique: Second Foot and Mouth Outbreak in Mozambique

14 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican livestock authorities have detected a second outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, this time in Angonia district, in the western province of Tete.

The notification of the Angonia cases comes at a time when the veterinary authorities are trying to stop the spread of the disease in Maputo province.

The Maputo outbreak was detected on a farm in Magude district in mid-August, and led the Ministry of Agriculture to order the vaccination of all cattle within a 50 kilometre radius.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the National Livestock Development Directorate (DNDP) has banned the movement of all cattle, sheep, goats and pigs intended for breeding, in Maputo, Gaza and Tete provinces. No hoofed animals may be sent to slaughter in most of Tete province, or in Magude and Manhica districts in Maputo.

The authorities will step up their inspection of livestock in transit along the main roads. The inspection will involve the police, including the police unit set up to protect natural resources.

In provinces where foot-and-mouth disease has not yet been reported, animals may be moved as long as they come from fenced farms. They must be visually inspected for any signs of the disease.

The domestic transport of these animals, or their meat and other by-products, also depends on their owners obtaining a credential as well as an authorisation for the means of transport, issued by the DNDP.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly infectious viral disease which almost never affects humans but can decimate livestock herds.

