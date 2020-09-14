Mozambique: Epidemiological Survey Begins in Matola

14 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Monday launched an epidemiological survey in the southern city of Matola, in an attempt to gain a better understanding of the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease in the city.

This is the sixth such survey - the previous surveys were held in Nampula, Pemba, Maputo, Quelimane and Tete.

The survey uses a simple blood test. This does not show whether the person tested is currently infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, but it does show whether there are coronavirus antibodies in his bloodstream, which is evidence that he has been in contact with the virus.

The study hopes to cover over 8,000 people in the 42 Matola neighbourhoods. In addition to random testing of households, the survey will look specifically at professional groups thought to be at particular risk of contracting Covid-19, such as market sellers, health workers and transport operators.

The Secretary of State for Maputo province, Vitoria Diogo, launched the survey at Maputo provincial hospital in Matola, where she stressed the importance of the study in fighting the disease and preventing its spread.

"The launch of the epidemiological survey in Matola, capital of our province, shows our commitment to continue actions to block the spread of this global virus, which is causing mourning throughout the planet, and compromising the aspirations of humanity", said Diogo.

She said the study is important for discovering new foci of transmission of the coronavirus, which will help the health sector draw up better strategies for dealing with the pandemic.

"It is important to stress, that, by agreeing to participate and to host this survey, we as a province we shall have the advantage of knowing the real situation of the coronavirus, which will allow us to implement sound measures that help to mitigate or reverse the situation", Diogo added.

Maputo province is the second most affected province in the country (after Maputo city). Since the start of the pandemic, 917 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the province, the majority of them in Matola.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.