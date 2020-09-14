Malawi: Chihana Insists On Corrupt Allegation of Tonse Ministers - 'They Are Soliciting Bribes From Asian Businesspersons'

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Mzimba North legislator Yeremiah Chihana has insisted on his allegations he made that some Tonse Alliance government Cabinet members were soliciting bribes from some Malawian businesspersons of Asian descent.

Chihana made the claims in the House that Tonse Alliance government is siphoning money through corruption.

He alleged that some powerful ministers were getting money from Asian purportedly to evade arrests.

During his 90-minute His Execellency's Question (HEQs) time session in the House on Thursday afternoon, President Lazarus Chakwera dared Chihana to ride with him on the convoy to show him the evidence.

But Chihana told Parliament on Friday that s he had submitted evidence of corruption by the new administration to the office of the Speaker.

Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara denied receiving such evidence.

"My office has not received any documentation," said Speaker Gotani Hara.

But Chihana insisted that he had delivered the documentation, saying he will resubmit new evidence.

"I will follow you to the office to deliver to you personally," said Chihana.

Speaker said: "I will be waiting for those documentation immediately."

After Friday's session, several Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MPs said Chihana should provide the evidence in the House where he made his allegations other than at the office of the Speaker or withdraw his accusations.

Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua standing on a point of order said the lawmaker should not be stampeded on his allegations as he is immune to what he says in Parliament.

Chihana who insisted he had submitted the evidence to the Speaker's office but later said more evidence had surfaced and would be tendered after its has been "notarized".

"The documents needed authenticity and notarization," he said.

Chihana has already ruffled feathers of his party which is in Tonse Alliance government.

Aford issued a statement to fault Chihana because he had found President Chakwera's State of the Nation (Sona) wanting. The party has argued that as a member of the Tonse Alliance, its member cannot afford to criticise or correct the President.

Many opposition lawmakers on Friday shouted in sympathy to Chihana, who acted heroically by presenting a motion that eventually led to the holding of fresh presidential elections. All the other MPs cowardly sat back as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was playing its delaying games.