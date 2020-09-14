Zimbabwe: Chonzi Appointed Acting Town Clerk

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Streets of Harare, Zimbabwe.
14 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Newly elected City of Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume has appointed Dr Prosper Chonzi to act as Town Clerk between now and 30 September.

Chonzi replaces Hosiah Chisango who was arrested last week on allegations of illegal land allocations that have rocked the capital.

Chisango is accused along with the suspended director of housing and community services, Addmore Nhekairo for their implication in the illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July last year. The allocations were done without going through the legal process of changing land use.

Meanwhile, just a week into Mafume's tenure as Harare mayor, the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has recalled eleven more Harare councilors with immediate effect as the party continues to gag people aligned to rival MDC Alliance.

Last month the MDC-T recalled four councilors including Mayor Herbert Gomba alleging that they had breached party constitution by associating with another party -MDC Alliance.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.