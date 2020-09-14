Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Lawyers Demand Trial Date

New Zimbabwe
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono (file photo).
14 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Lawyers representing journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on 14 September 2020 requested the State to provide the trial date for the journalist when he appears again in court on 19 October 2020.

Advocate Taona Nyamakura, who is representing Chin'ono, made the request when the journalist made his first out of custody appearance at the Magistrates Court in Harare today. Magistrate Utahwashe further remanded the journalist to 19 October 2020.

Chin'ono who had been in custody following his arrest on 20 July 2020, was finally granted bail by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, on 2 September 2020.

He is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.