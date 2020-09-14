Malawi: CK Council Geared to Compete Stalled Projects

Chikwawa — Director of Public Works (DPW) at Chikwawa District Council, Isaac Mdindo, has indicated the council's commitment to complete all development projects with some dating as far as 2015.

The DPW, explained this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday that currently 47 out of 57 projects have been completed in constituencies of Chikwawa North, West, South and Nkombezi.

"Most of those completed projects are teacher's houses, school blocks, bridges and a mortuary at Ngabu rural," said Mdindo.

His sentiments come at a time when communities in the district have asked government to improve the condition of feeder roads in order to promote easy access to social services and conducting business activities in a favourable environment.

Chairperson for Kandeu Village Development Committee (VDC) in Chikwawa North Constituency, Dramani Banda, told journalists on Friday afternoon during a media tour to various development projects in all the six constituencies of the district that the road from Mwivuza to Chavala is in a poor condition posing serious challenges to villagers hence the need to rehabilitate it.

He said the development, is making people struggle to access other social services like health and doing business activities.

"The road from Kandeu to Chavala is in very bad condition. People of two areas struggle to access social services. When we carry dead bodies, we drop them at Miseu Folo because ambulances cannot proceed to Chavala," said Banda.

While commending government for constructing a K18 million Mwivuza Bridge, he asked for upgrading of the Kandeu-Chavala road.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian for Chikwawa Nkombezi Abida Mia has handed over a K13 million school block at Makande with a call to girls to stay focused on their studies built using Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

"We thank government for hiking the CDF from K30 to 40 million," said Mia adding that this will promote smooth implementation of projects in constituencies.

Mia who is also Deputy Minister of Lands further stated that with support from government and other partners, she will help all constituencies in the Lower Shire to have equal development opportunities.