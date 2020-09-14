South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Notes Western Cape Liquor Authority Investigations

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, notes that the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 144 investigations on liquor traders who have reportedly contravened the National Disaster Management Act's regulations. Further, that 42 licenses have been suspended.

Minister Fritz welcomes the WCLA consistent efforts to reduce alcohol related harms in the province whilst noting the importance of moving forward and reopening the economy.

Between 27 March and 11 September 2020, 144 investigations have taken place. In total, 54 section 71 matters were placed on the Liquor Licensing Tribunal's (LLT) case roll, of which:

42 licences were suspended;

10 applications were dismissed; and

2 applications are pending.

Minister Fritz said, "Over the last few months, many licensed liquor traders including bars and restaurants have been hard hit by the restrictions on the sale and transportation of alcohol. They have had to innovate their businesses to adhere to the restrictions and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public. As we move forward and the ensure the reopening of the economy, let's get out there, support local business, get back to work and grow our economy. Let's do it all safely. Let's stay safe. Let's move forward."

Of the 42 licences that were suspended, 38 section 71(4) return hearings as well as further Section 20 considerations on 13 of these matters, took place, of which:

1 licence was revoked after finalisation of a section 20 consideration;

35 suspensions were lifted by the LLT;

2 suspensions were lifted by other means including 1 in a High Court and 1 as part of internal Appeal Tribunal proceeding; and

4 return hearings are pending.