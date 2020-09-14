South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Notes Western Cape Liquor Authority Investigations

14 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, notes that the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 144 investigations on liquor traders who have reportedly contravened the National Disaster Management Act's regulations. Further, that 42 licenses have been suspended.

Minister Fritz welcomes the WCLA consistent efforts to reduce alcohol related harms in the province whilst noting the importance of moving forward and reopening the economy.

Between 27 March and 11 September 2020, 144 investigations have taken place. In total, 54 section 71 matters were placed on the Liquor Licensing Tribunal's (LLT) case roll, of which:

42 licences were suspended;

10 applications were dismissed; and

2 applications are pending.

Minister Fritz said, "Over the last few months, many licensed liquor traders including bars and restaurants have been hard hit by the restrictions on the sale and transportation of alcohol. They have had to innovate their businesses to adhere to the restrictions and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public. As we move forward and the ensure the reopening of the economy, let's get out there, support local business, get back to work and grow our economy. Let's do it all safely. Let's stay safe. Let's move forward."

Of the 42 licences that were suspended, 38 section 71(4) return hearings as well as further Section 20 considerations on 13 of these matters, took place, of which:

1 licence was revoked after finalisation of a section 20 consideration;

35 suspensions were lifted by the LLT;

2 suspensions were lifted by other means including 1 in a High Court and 1 as part of internal Appeal Tribunal proceeding; and

4 return hearings are pending.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.