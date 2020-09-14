Kenya: 1, 000 Explosive Detonators Seized At Taveta Border Post, Three Suspects Held

14 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) is holding three people among them Tanzania nationals who were nabbed with 1,000 pieces of explosive detonators in Taita Taveta.

The suspects were arrested in Mwakitau along the Taveta-Mombasa highway by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers from the Taveta-Holili one-stop border point (OSBP) on Friday.

"The KRA team, backed by Administration Police officers attached to the OSBP, while on routine patrols intercepted the devices while being transported together with tobacco by a truck no. T143ARG at around 5.30pm, one kilometre from Mwakitau roadblock, Taita Taveta County," KRA Coast regional coordinator John Bisonga said in a statement.

The suspects are a driver of the truck and his turnboy, both identified as Tanzanian, and a person who presented himself at the station with a mining permit and claiming to be the owner of the detonators.

KRA said a multiagency team including police and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the truckload contained of 1,000 pieces of detonators, which had been packed in 10 boxes containing 100 pieces each.

Declared as raw tobacco

Mr Bisonga said the consignment had been declared at the border as raw tobacco from Moshi, northern Tanzania and was destined for Mombasa.

However, after inspection by customs officers who had stopped the truck, two packages of the detonators were found in the cabin. The vehicle was escorted back to the border crossing.

"Upon being interviewed, the driver claimed the detonators were handed over to him at Taveta town to be delivered to the owner at Mwatate," KRA said in the statement.

The vehicle and the detonators were impounded in the Customs warehouse.

The suspects will be charged with contravening the Explosives Act after investigations by the detectives.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.