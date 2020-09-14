Tanzania's Magufuli Won't Extend Term, Insists CCM

Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has reiterated that it has no intention to amend the country's constitution to allow its presidential candidate John Pombe Magufuli to extend his term in office.

Tanzanian's constitution limits a president's rule to two five-year consecutive terms but there have been calls to change the law to have President Magufuli remain in power.

"I want to emphasise, as Dr Magufuli himself has repeatedly said, that he will not extend [his term for] even a second. He is just seeking another five years to complete 10 years as other presidents have done," said Dr Bashiru.

Resumed campaigns

Dr Magufuli resumed the second leg of his campaigns on Monday with a rally in his home town of Chato.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election in the elections scheduled for October 28, 2020, was expected to address the gathering at Mazaina Grounds.

CCM Secretary-General Bashiru Ally said the ruling party will have six rounds of campaigns and Monday's marked the start of the second round.

The rally started in the morning with entertainment sessions by artistes like the TMK Wanaume group, Kala Jeremiah and Bongo Flava heartthrob Harmonise.

Those attending the campaign rally had their temperature checked.