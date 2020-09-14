South Africa: North West Legislature Holds Meeting With Office of the Premier Over Progress Report On Artisan Development Project, 15 Sept

press release

North West Legislature Premier and Finance Committee to hold a meeting with Office of the Premier over progress report on artisan development Project (DENEL Programme)

On Tuesday, 15 September 2020, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs will hold an oversight meeting with the Office of the Premier over a progress report on Artisan Development Project (the Denel programme); first Quarter Performance Report for 2020/21 and responses to 43 Questions on Section 100 at 08h00.

The meeting will be held in the Legislature Auditorium (First Floor New Building) where COVID19 regulations will be observed.

Members of the media are invited to attend the meeting.