South Africa: Public Engagement Is Crucial in Determining Priorities for Covid-19 Public Policy

A balancing act between scientific data and health and broader socioeconomic implications is needed when policymakers prioritise interventions and measures. Public consultation and participation will ensure buy-in.

The Covid-19 pandemic is complex and trade-offs are inevitable. As policymakers navigate these difficult trade-offs within a context of resource scarcity and broader uncertainties, there is a need for priority-setting processes that are evidence-based, as well as ethical and inclusive, to better inform these decisions. In addition, the Covid-19 crisis requires unprecedented social buy-in for interventions and measures to be effective. Much of this relies on meaningful public engagement.

The expectation on policymakers is to consider imperfect and evolving scientific data, take into account health and broader socioeconomic implications, and make appropriate and urgent decisions that will serve the best interests of the country. Even if the initial response to the crisis required an urgency that could not have aligned practically with meaningful public engagement, there are ongoing decisions that will prevail even likely into 2022. These decisions will be based on extremely difficult trade-offs between health needs (Covid-19 and non-Covid-related), financial impacts on individuals, national economic impacts, nutritional consequences and growing inequalities, among others, and public engagement will be key to the...