South Africa: Covid-19 and the Case Against a State-Run National Health Insurance

opinion

Government has no legal means to access the R200-billion that is privately funded by medical scheme members, so the only option is to legislate a monopoly for itself and increase the NHI budget beyond the existing public sector budget by raising dedicated NHI taxes or levies. In our post-Covid economic meltdown, that is about as likely to happen as Donald Trump apologising for being misogynistic.

The weaknesses shown in public health delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic -- most especially in the Eastern Cape -- has emboldened a resurgence of National Health Insurance (NHI) protagonists. The claims of the NHI proponents, however, remain steeped in an emotive and largely naïve assessment that almost exclusively blames the state's inability to deliver quality care on a perceived maldistribution of resources between the private and public sectors.

However, like almost all emotive arguments, it rapidly loses credibility once an objective assessment of the facts is presented. The counterargument presented here is not to be cruel in any way or to deny that many NHI advocates have the best intentions for the impoverished people in our society who are often carelessly subjected to substandard public health services.

It is, however, behest upon all who care...