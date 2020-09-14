Nigeria: Maize Farmers to Support FG's Food Security Drive

14 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The <a target="_blank" href="http://magpaman.org/">Maize Association of Nigeria</a> (MAAN), on Monday, pledged to continually support the Federal Government's Agricultural policies and programmes.

The National President of the association, Bello Abubakar, made the pledge in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

According to Mr Abubakar, the association will support the government "once the policy and programmes are gear towards ensuring Nigeria attains food security and food sufficiency."

He said that the recent ban on importation of maize had increased the demand from local farmers.

Mr Abubakar added that the association would support maize farmers with the best available inputs and technical support to boost maize production.

"We will begin dry season farming at a commercial level to scale up production to bridge the deficit occasioned by <a target="_blank" href="https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus">COVID-19</a> pandemic, floods and drought in some parts of the country.

"MAAN target is to cultivate maize all over the country in the dry season to ensure that the crop is available all year round," he said.

Mr Abubakar said if farmers are able to cultivate year-round, they will make more profit, remain self-reliant and repay their loans with ease.

He noted that the impact of dry season farming on the Nigerian economy would boost production and increase revenue.

Dry season farming, according to him, will also enhance the local economy and enable cottage industries to grow across the country.

"All these will culminate into Nigerians growing what they eat at a time they need to eat and MAAN, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, is ready to make it a reality."

The MAAN president said the association was targeting to produce 22 million metric tons of maize during 2020 wet season farming.

With all plans on the ground and with the steady support of the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme, he said the target was achievable.

He remarked that maize had the potential of becoming a 'Wonder Crop' and the miracle that all farmers and consumers were looking for.

Mr Abubakar said that the association had keyed into the CBN Anchor Borrowers programme since 2018 till date, adding that it had positively impacted on maize production in Nigeria.

He reiterated the association's resolve to work with the federal government towards formulating standard and stable agriculture policy for the country.

Mr Abubakar advised the government to engage all relevant stakeholders to design a new road map for agriculture from 2020 to 2030.

The association's president commended President Buhari on the bold and strategic decision to ban maize importation.

He described the move as a step in the right direction towards attaining food security.

Mr Abubakar expressed maize farmers' appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for its support, particularly on the input palliatives being given to farmers.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.