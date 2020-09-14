Nigeria: Just in - Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials, Kill Two, Kidnap 10

The 26 officials were traveling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi command of the FRSC.

Gunmen on Monday attacked officials of the <a target="_blank" href="https://frsc.gov.ng/">Federal Road Safety Corps</a> (FRSC), killing two people and kidnapping about 10 others.

The 26 officials were traveling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi command of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Abuja, when they were attacked, the agency's spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement.

They were reportedly attacked at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa State, at about 8 a.m.

Mr Kazeem said one of the officers in the vehicle died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured.

Eight officers escaped unhurt, ten are unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants, he said.

Mr Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.

He noted that the corps marshal has called on all staff of the corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident. He assured that the corps will work closely with relevant security agencies to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served while the missing personnel are found.