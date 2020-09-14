Nigeria: Just in - Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials, Kill Two, Kidnap 10

14 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The 26 officials were traveling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi command of the FRSC.

Gunmen on Monday attacked officials of the <a target="_blank" href="https://frsc.gov.ng/">Federal Road Safety Corps</a> (FRSC), killing two people and kidnapping about 10 others.

The 26 officials were traveling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi command of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Abuja, when they were attacked, the agency's spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement.

They were reportedly attacked at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa State, at about 8 a.m.

Mr Kazeem said one of the officers in the vehicle died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured.

Eight officers escaped unhurt, ten are unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants, he said.

Mr Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.

He noted that the corps marshal has called on all staff of the corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident. He assured that the corps will work closely with relevant security agencies to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served while the missing personnel are found.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.