Sudan: Peace Commission Discusses Future Unitams Projects in Sudan

14 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — In a meeting with all United Nations agencies in Sudan yesterday the Peacebuilding Fund in Darfur recommended the formation of a technical committee to develop projects and programmes to be implemented by the new UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

UNITAMS will start its work in Sudan when the mandate of the joint UN-AU Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) ends on December 31. The Sudanese transitional government asked the United Nations Security Council at the beginning of this year to establish a Special Political Mission/Peace Support Operation to assist in the peace process and help Sudan to mobilise international financial assistance.

The meeting, that was chaired by Prof. Suleiman El Debello, Head of the Peace Commission, discussed the implementation matrix of the peace agreement and peace building issues in Sudan.

Nierteti

A displaced man was killed by unknown attackers east of Nierteti, in Central Darfur.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that Abdelazeem Hasan, a resident of the Southern Camp for displaced people in Niertiti, went missing on Thursday. His family reported this to the police.

A group of people found Hasan's body east of Nierteti on Saturday. The doctor who did the autopsy concluded that he was killed by blows of sharp instruments on his head.

