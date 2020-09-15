Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Reopens Domestic Airports

The Federal Government on Monday announced the full reopening of all domestic airports for flight operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this at the 65th joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19.

This is as he said that all charter flights will still require approval before operation.

According to him, other private operated airports were to re-open after meeting the required measures and guidelines against COVID-19 and clearance from Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA).

"Regarding approvals for flights within the country -domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports.

"However, those airports that are private airports - government-approved airports - the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority). Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu and Osubi, among others.

"So, you won't need any approvals from the minister but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.

"However, all flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals for those kinds of flights including technical stops," Sirika said.

He however, added that talks were going on to reopen Nigeria airspace to some of the banned airlines and countries.

The government had stated that the principle of reciprocity will be applied to countries who banned flights from Nigeria.

Some of the countries which have already banned flights from Nigeria are in the European Union (EU) as the EU included Nigeria on the banned countries on the first of July, 2020 when they opened their airspace.

Also, Air France, Lufthansa, Ethihad airlines, Air Rwanda, Air Namibia are all among airlines banned from coming into the country.