Kenya: Senator Malala Weeps

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was overcome by emotions on Monday morning and wept during a Senate Committee meeting over what he termed as, 'real and credible threats to harm, injure, eliminate or assassinate him.'

Malala who was appearing before the joint meeting of the Senate Committees on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights and National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations broke down as he refuted claims that he had stage-managed his dramatic arrest on August 17.

Malala was arrested and ferried to Mumias to record a statement over alleged violation of COVID-19 regulations on a day that Senate was scheduled to vote on a revenue formula law.

"Nobody is willing to give me security Mr. Chair. It is sad for me to walk around the streets of Kakamega and Kenya knowing that I'm going to die the next day."

"I have said time and again my life is in danger. I have written enough letters and called offices in this Republic but they have not taken any action even to give me extra security," said Malala as he broke into tears.

During the meeting attended by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Malala alleged that 'an assassination secret squad' had been formed to eliminate him.

Malala wrote to written to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti claiming that a secret and specialized squad unit code named 'Bravo Zulu Yankee' had been formed to trail and possibly harm him.

"As a result of those real and credible threats to harm, injure, eliminate or assassinate me, a Member of Parliament, I now request your office to take immediate action to enhance the security detail assigned to me including additional security provided immediately to my family and my residences in Kakamega and Nairobi," Malala said in the letter

The vocal Senator was arrested alongside Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe and his Bomet counterpart Christopher Langat.

The joint committee meeting was adjourned until 2pm after Senators Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) and Senator Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) demanded DCI Kinoti be present to respond to the matter.