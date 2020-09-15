Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Court Clears President Ouattara's Contentious Third-Term Bid

AfDB
The President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara in 2019.
15 September 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The Ivory Coast Constitutional Council has approved President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term in office amid fresh violence. Vehicles were reportedly set alight by protesters in several cities.

Ivory Coast's top court on Monday cleared the way for President Alassane Ouattara to run for a contentious third term in the upcoming presidential election as several cities saw violent protests.

The Constitutional Council barred some of Ouattara's opponents, including former President Laure and former rebel leader turned prime minister, Soro Guillaume, but allowed the candidacy of former President Henri Konan Bedie, Gbagbo's former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, and Kouadio Konan Bertin, a dissident from Bedie's PDCI party.

The electoral commission said anyone convicted of a crime will be disqualified from running for the presidency. Soro was barred because he was sentenced in April to 20 years in prison for "concealment of embezzlement of public funds," while Gbagbo has been sentenced in absentia to a 20-year term over the looting of the local branch of the Central Bank of West African States during the 2010-11 Ivorian post-election crisis.

According to media reports, clashes broke out between security forces and youths in the district of Yopougon, following which protesters set a bus ablaze.

The working-class district in the economic capital of Abidjan is considered a fiefdom of exiled ex-President Gbagbo. Gbagbo's supporters had filed the application for his run in the October 31 election.

In 2010, Gbagbo refused to accept defeat against Ouattara in the presidential elections. What followed was a bloody conflict that left 3,000 people dead.

Tensions were high on Monday over fears of a repeat of the bloodshed.

In Bangolo, demonstrators reportedly torched a mining truck and other vehicles before being dispersed with tear gas.

At least 15 people have died in the violence that ensued after Ouattara's August announcement to run for a third term.

The West African nation's constitution has a two-term limit for the top office but Ouattara and his supporters argue that a 2016 constitutional change reset his presidency.

The president had earlier committed to not run for another term, but changed his mind after his designated successor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died of a heart attack in July.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.