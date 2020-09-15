Rwanda: Seven Rwandans Shortlisted for Miss Career Africa Pre-Selections

Seven Rwandan women have been nominated among fifteen East African participants contesting for selection in the top ten that will represent the region at the second edition of Miss Career Africa competition.

The Miss Career Africa program empowers young women professionals and entrepreneurs and aspiring students through provision of university scholarships, career guidance, entrepreneurship incubation development, leadership training, and networking.

The competition is designed for participants aged between 18 and 24, with a high school diploma, fluent in either French or English, and with a competitive business idea.

According to the competition organisers, over one hundred applied from the region but 15 women were nominated for the pre-selection after meeting required criteria. They include seven from Rwanda, three from Kenya, one from Tanzania, two from Burundi, and two from Uganda.

The seven Rwandan representatives are Naome Mugisha, Genevieve Iranyuze Atosha, Clemence Tuyishimire, Rachel Mukashema, Nadege Inema, Betty Mutesi, and Mignonne Gisele Irankunda.

The top ten will be decided by online voting which kicks off today, Monday, September 14 through October 14 on www.misscareerafrica.org, where ten women with the highest votes will qualify to represent East Africa at the finals slated for November 24 in Kigali.

"From our observation, Rwandan contestants were really smart and that's why Rwanda is highly represented in the region. But they need support from Rwandans and beyond to avoid an early knockout because this is online voting. The more you get votes the more chances you stand to go through," an organiser told The New Times.

The top 10 East African finalists will face off in the final with 34 more contestants selected in other African regions including four from Northern Africa, 10 from Western and 10 expected to represent the Central African region.

Apart from Miss Career Africa 2020, also selected is Miss Speaker, Miss Technology, Miss Hospitality, Miss Science, Miss Talent and Miss Art. Contestants are aged between 18 and 24.

21-year-old Yvette Mukamwiza was crowned Miss Career East Africa 2019, taking home Rwf 4.7m ($5,000) after her Digital blind stick project impressed the jury.

The contest seeks to empower at least 450,000 women across the continent. Selection takes place in all regions of the continent, each sending 10 women to the boot camp.