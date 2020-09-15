Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Registers Record 180 Recoveries in a Day

Rwanda on Monday, September 14, registered 180 recoveries of Covid-19 and 11 new cases of the pandemic.

This is the highest number of people to recover in a single day.

The new cases raised the tally of confirmed cases to 4,602, of which 2,736 have already recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, five were detected in Kigali, whereas Nyamagabe and Rusizi districts confirmed three cases and one case respectively.

Bugesera and Rulindo districts also reported one Covid-19 case each.

The latest results were obtained from 1,687 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

Since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda has conducted 464,583 tests.

The country's Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 22.