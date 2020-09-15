Kenya: Likoni Road to Be Closed to Motorists This Week

14 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced the closure of Likoni Road to motorists starting Wednesday as work to dual it to Jogoo Road starts.

The road, which connects Mombasa and Jogoo roads, will be closed from the House of Manji offices in Industrial Area all through to the Jogoo Road junction.

Work is expected to start on Wednesday after Kura awarded the Sh900 million contract.

In a statement, the agency said traffic is also expected to affect Jogoo Road.

"We wish to notify the general public that there will be traffic disruption along Likoni Road (Jogoo Road - Lunga Lunga Road) section starting from Wednesday, September 16, 2020. This will allow Kura to upgrade the road from the existing single carriageway to a dual carriageway," Kura said in the notice.

It also advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid any inconveniences that will be caused by Likoni road's closure.

Alternative routes

Motorists can use Lunga Lunga road all through to Outering Road to access Jogoo or Enterprise roads.

Alternatively, motorists can use Lusaka Road just after the Toyota Kenya Junction or Outering Road to connect to Jogoo road.

Those using Jogoo road can also use the Donholm interchange to join Outering then proceed to Mombasa road or join Lunga Lunga then head to Likoni and join Mombasa Road.

Kura contracted Cementers Limited to dual the 1.7 kilometre section that now completes the dual road from Enterprise Road and the Southern Bypass.

"Motorists will now be on a dual carriage from both the interchange at Enterprise Road and from the Southern By-pass to join Jogoo Road. There are also plans to dual Lunga Lunga Road and ease movements in and out of the Industrial Area," Kura said.

According to the authority, the road will also have a pedestrian walkway and cyclist path as well as an expansion of the bridge near Jogoo Road with a railway underpass.

The 18-month project is expected to be completed in March 2021.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

