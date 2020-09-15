Kenya: KSSSA - Games Will Be Played When Schools Reopen

14 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) has assured that games will be part of the curriculum when learning institutions are reopened after closure over the coronavirus pandemic in March.

KSSSA chairman Peter Orero Monday said sports are an intergral part of children's lives.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had earlier indicated that schools may reopen in January next year. But on Monday, he said that position may change depending on advice from the Ministry of Health on the status of the pandemic.

By Tuesday, Kenya had 36,205 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 624 people have lost their lives and 23,243 have recovered from the deadly illness.

In an interview with Nation Sport, the CS said halting sports was temporary.

"The lives of this children matter, we cannot put them at risk."

But Orero, who is also the Dagoretti High School principal, said a major role of educators is to train wholistic individuals.

He said: "Games are part and parcel of our curriculum and should not be treated in isolation.

"When schools reopen, we will call an executive meeting to discuss how school games will also resume, depending on the Health ministry guidelines," Orero said.

