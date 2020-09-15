Malawi: Has State House Lied On Chakwera's Meeting With Nankhumwa?

14 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Tongues are wagging over reports regarding the alleged meeting between President Lazarus Chakwera and opposition leader, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Earlier today, State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni told the media, during his Weekly Briefs, that President Chakwera met in camera Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa at Parliament building and also discussed national matters on Thursday.

The meeting, said Kampondeni, followed the debate in parliament when the President answered questions from law makers.

However, opposition leader of Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has told the media that he did not hold a meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera as indicated by Kampondeni.

Nankhumwa said he only bid the President goodbye alongside the rest of Parliament leadership following Thursday's appearance in Parliament by the President to answer questions from members of the house.

So which is which?

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.