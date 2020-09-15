Malawi: No Bail for Ex-Minister Henry Mussa - Journo Gideon Munthali Also in

14 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former director of Information Gideon Munthali will remain on remand at Maula prison after Magistrate Court in Lilongwe denied them bail on Monday afternoon.

Nyasa Times reported on Sunday that Police in Lilongwe arrested Mussa and Munthali on allegations that they stole computers and gensets at the Ministry.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of the two.

According to Kadadzera, the equipment, 10 desktop computers and three gensets, was a donation from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) made in 2019.

The suspects on Monday appeared before Lilongwe Magistrate court where they were formally charged.

Through their lawyers, they applied for bail but making his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Vice Nyimba refused to release them to allow State to complete its investigations.

Nyimba has since given State 7 days to complete its investigations.

They two are expected to answer several charges including theft by public servant.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.