Tanzania: Eddy Kenzo Promises a Turn Around As Uganda's Tourism Ambassador

Kampala — Eddy Kenzo is a multiple award winner whose rich collection includes the BET awards and after his musical exploits he is planning something big for Uganda's tourism sector.

Kenzo who ruled the airwaves with hit single 'Sitya Loss' who was stuck in Ivory Coast for five months returned to his native home recently and he was named Uganda Tourism Board's (UTB) ambassador.

Speaking to The Citizen earlier today, Kenzo said that as an artiste who commands a huge following, he will surely be the best person to fill the position.

Kenzo said that he is planning to focus on domestic tourism and making sure numbers of the local population contributing to Uganda's Tourism hits the roof.

"Ugandans don't have the culture of visiting their own tourist sites but I am here with all reasons for them to visit and appreciate these places even more," Kenzo said.

He believes there is more that Ugandans can learn from their diverse cultures and heritages that is uniquely found in Uganda.

In 2017, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) perhaps looked into the entertainment industry or Kenyan celebrity to act as a tourism ambassador, they looked further west was as far as Uganda and signed a deal with Eddy Kenzo.

The Ugandan singer whose career started in 2010 has gone places and has sold Uganda and East Africa to the other parts of the world.

He was then deemed the right person to sale Kenya as a Tourist destination to the world but again, this was not fair for some of his Ugandan compatriots who thought otherwise.

Many Ugandans then blamed it on the Tourism body for letting the singer be part of Kenya's campaign, whereas others felt it was Kenya to blame.

"I am for East Africa even though I am a Ugandan" Kenzo says.

He does not see why he should be limited to his native Ugandan given the fact that in the past 20 years leaders have always tried to embrace the East African spirit.