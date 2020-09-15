Tanzania: Airtel Happy With the Construction of Uhuru Chamwino Hospital

14 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — The construction of the Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District, Dodoma region has been completed by 87 percent after the government fulfilled its commitment of directing Sh2.3 billion towards the construction of the health facility.

This was said by engineer Girimu Kanansi, when Airtel Tanzania officials paid a courtesy call to the hospital site of construction over the weekend.

The construction of the hospital is being carried by Suma JKT.

"Currently we are working on floor finishing, electrical system and plastering, I would like to commend the government in collaboration with Airtel Tanzania for supporting the construction of this hospital which upon completion, will bring health services closer to the people," said engineer Kanansi.

He said the construction of the hospital was earlier onset to be completed in May this year, but the heavy rains made it was impossible.

According to engineer Kinansi, the hospital is now set to be completed in October.

Airtel Tanzania's public relations officer Jackson Mmbando said they have been visiting the site of the construction regularly to see its progress.

Bharti Airtel contributed Sh2.3 billion towards the construction of Uhuru Chamwino Hospital in Dodoma.

The money was contributed by Bharti Airtel chairman and according to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Dotto James, the government saw it wise for the money to be directed towards the construction of the hospital because Chamwino District had no reliable health and residents relied on Dodoma Hospital.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.