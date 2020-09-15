Tanzania: Video - Magufuli Won't Extend Term, Insists CCM

Chato — Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has on Monday September 14, reiterated that it has no intention to amend constitution to allow its presidential candidate John Magufuli to extend term limit.

Tanzanian constitution limits presidential powers to two five-year consecutive terms but there have been calls that the constitution changed to have more years for President Magufuli.

"I want to emphasize as Dr Magufuli himself has repeatedly said, that he will not extend even a second. He is just seeking another five years to complete 10 years as other presidents have done," said Dr Bashiru.

Dr Magufuli resumed the second leg of his campaigns on Monday with a rally at his home town of Chato.

Dr Magufuli who is seeking re-election in the elections scheduled for October 28 this year was expected to address the gathering at Mazaina Grounds.

CCM secretary general Dr Bashiru Ally who addressed the rally said the ruling party will have six rounds of campaign and today marked the start of the second round.

The rally started in the morning with entertainment sessions that accommodated artistes like the TMK Wanaume group, Kala Jeremiah and Bongo Flava heartthrob Harmonise.

As usual, the entry into the grounds was granted after temperature screening and hand-sanitising at the gates.

According to the timetable of the National Electoral Commission (Nec), Dr Magufuli will move on with the campaign rallies to Kagera Region tomorrow.