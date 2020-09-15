Tanzania: Rashid Vs South African Mahlangi Fight Gathers Storm

14 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE country's top super bantam weight fighter Tony Rashid will step into the ring to face Bongani Mahlangu from South Africa in November 28th, this year for a vacant Universal Boxing Organisation title.

This was said by the event's organiser Selemani Semunyu, when he briefed journalists that it will be a phenomenonal event with twenty other boxers to colour the event in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking on the coming boxing thriller, Semunyu said they are determined to change the boxing image by bringing together competitive boxers from within and outside the country.

"The aim of having these international level bouts is to bring back the boxing taste in the country. Hence, these bouts will pull fans back to the ring to cheer the boxers. From what we have seen, on what we have done it is a revolution," said Semunyu.

Previously, Rashid defeated Yamikana Mkandawire from Malawi at Mlimani City hall, Dar es Salaam by technical knockout on the second round.

According to Boxing Records, Rashid has won 11 bouts, eight out of them by knockout while drawing and losing once.

His opponent has fought 30 bouts; won 22 with 11 of them by knockout and while he lost eight bouts.

Since Tanzanian Hassan Mwakinyo ignited the comeback of professional boxing, the sport has won many fans today.

And as commented by kick boxing legend, Japhet Kaseba said he was delighted to see the sport luring more sponsors, something he said gives the sport a bright comeback.

Kaseba will also fight in the day in supporting bout against Iman Mapambano.

