Tanzania: Namungo Striker Sees Fortune in the League

NAMUNGO FC top striker Bigirimana Blaise said becoming the first player to score the first goal in the unfolding league has given him confidence to continue working hard.

The Lindi based club will be in action today as they host Polisi Tanzania at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, eager to search their second win of the campaign.

They began the season on front pedal following a slim 1-0 victory over Coastal Union at the same venue hence; the ball is in their court to make good use of their home ground yet again.

Speaking recently, Blaise said that hitting the first goal of the season has given him much needed motivation that he can do wonders during this campaign.

"I'm very happy to go into the record of scoring the first goal of the season, which also gave my team the first victory of the season," he said.

He added that for now, the team has yet to gain the required rhythm as most players are new but was optimistic that in a short period of time, everything will be fine such that they will get used to each other.

"The opening game was tough for us because the new players were still working to get into the team's chemistry but we have had ample training sessions and I am sure that the chemistry will be found soon," said he.

About whether he misses the partnership of Relient Lusajo, who left the club during the past transfer window, Blaise admitted that he missed him a lot.

"He is a great player and we were used to each other as we played together for almost one year. He is very talented and I am sure that wherever he is, he will shine.

"The challenge I faced on our opening match of the season was that I played as a lone striker until in the second half when another new striker was brought in and that is when the winning goal came," he said.

He then disclosed that their target this season is to win the league title, to surpass the last season's feat, in which they finished fourth.

He insisted that if they remain focused, they can win the championship, saying nothing is impossible.