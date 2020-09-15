Tanzania: Upanga Warriors Overpower Kinondoni Development

THE battle to qualify for Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Development League semis has become more intense after Upanga Warriors yesterday registered 67 runs win over Kinondoni Development, elevating them to second place.

In a fierce encounter at Leaders club ground in Kinondoni, Upanga won the toss and elected to bat first.

They registered 238 runs in 158 minutes of the first inning while their opponent collected 171 runs of 175 minutes on the second inning.

Abdullah Jabiri was named man of the match after stamping 146 runs off 102 balls.

Upanga fully dominated the game and it was obvious they were determined to collect more points to widen their chance for qualification.

After the yesterday's game, Upanga have bagged four points with a net run rate of 1.24. They are behind leader's Lion Academy, who have six points with three wins and one game that they lost against Kinondoni Development.

Kinondoni Development are third after collecting four points tied with Upanga, who are ahead on better net run rate. Kinondoni have played three games and are left with one to play. They hope to win their last game to take the second or first place.

They will secure the first place if they win against TCA Women, who are fixed at the bottom of the league without a point.

At the fourth place are Ilala Boys, who have played three; won one and lost two. They have bagged two points with a game left to complete the schedule and are looking forward to secure a place into semis.