Malawi: Kamuzu Institute for Sports Allocated K1bin for Rehabilitation

The government has allocated K 1 billion from the 2020/21 nation budget to Kamuzu Institute for Sports for the rehabilitation of the facility.

This is contained in the budget documents as Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu announced in Parliament that the rehabilitation of the institute located in Kawale, Lilongwe is funded during the 2020/21 financial year.

The new fiscal plan-will cover the period between November 1 2020 and June 30 2021.

Kamuzu Institute is set to host 2022 African Union Region 5 Games.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been allocated K7 billion in the K2.2 trillion National Budget tabled in Parliament last Friday.

The funding also covers construction of the indoor netball court project and Mzuzu Youth Centre.

"Government will commence the construction of indoor netball court and the Mzuzu Youth Centre," Mlusu disclosed when he unveiled the budget.

The state-of-the-art indoor sports complex, which was set to be built at Njamba Park in Blantyre, will now be constructed in Area 48 near Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital, Lilongwe.

The arena, to be the first of its kind in Malawi, will have a modern court, shops and offices for netball and would also benefit other minority sports such as volleyball and basketball.

In the 2019/ 2020 National Budget, a total of K200 million was allocated for preliminary works of the project and mid this year the government issued a tender calling for contractors to bid for the project.