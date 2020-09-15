Somalia: Businesses Shut Down in Tax Protest in Galkayo

14 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Businesses in Galkayo capital of the north-central Mudug region of Somalia been closed as traders downed their tools to protest against high taxes.

Traders in Galkayo started their protest on Monday bringing to a halt activities in the usually busy business in the Galmudug state.

A Radio Dalsan reporter who visited the market this morning says all shops have been closed.

The traders held a meeting early and are expected to address the media on their next course of action.

They also warned that they will hold a press conference and will stage a protest if the government fails to reduce the taxes.

Galmudug regional state had recently increased tax on the traders who own shops in a bid to increase the regions revenue base.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

