Somalia: Former Finance Minister Anounces to Run for Presidency

Former finance minister Hussein Abdi Halane has announced on Sunday that he will run for the presidency in the next year's election that is scheduled in February.

The former finance minister said he will vie for the president with his party Life and Justice.

Halane served as finance minister when President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was prime minister in 2010.

He subsequently served in an enlarged Ministry of Finance and Treasury until Farmajo's resignation as Premier on 19 June 2011, when Halane, in turn, stepped down from office.

On Saturday night Somalia prime minister Hassan Ali kheire also announced his bid for the presidency in the upcoming elections that are scheduled on February next year.

Kheire, former Somalia premier was ousted in a controversial parliamentary session almost two months ago and his position is still vacant.

Khayre, a Somali-Norwegian, 52, was appointed prime minister in February 2017 by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and was voted out of the office this July by the parliament.

