Sudan: Khartoum-Port Sudan Highway Cut By Floods

Haya / ED Damer / Khartoum — Floods coming from Khor* Arab in eastern Sudan's Red Sea state cut off the Khartoum-Port Sudan highway for the third day in a row. Rebel groups plan to help flood victims.

Passengers said that they had to get off the bus in the area of Shediab in Haya locality in Red Sea state, and walk three kilometres to another bus that would take them to Khartoum or Port Sudan. They said that the highway was flooded at Taljereib in Red Sea state as well. Trucks can no longer move between Khartoum and Port Sudan. The passengers called on the authorities to intervene urgently and repair the road.

The water levels of the Nile continued to decrease in most places. The water levels of the River Nile at the Shendi measuring station, and the levels of the White Nile at Jebelein and the Jebel Awlia dam reservoir are still at their record high.

Nile waters flooded parts of the area of El Zeidab in Ed Damer locality in River Nile state and caused the complete collapse of more than 696 homes and the partial collapse of 270 homes. Two thousand acres of citrus trees have been flooded. The director of Ed Damer locality Omar Ali said that El Zeidab and its surroundings have become uninhabitable. Affected people must be evacuated to safe areas and efforts to preserve lives and properties must be speeded up, he said.

Sudan's National Security and Defence Council declared the country 'a natural disaster area' on September 4. The State of Emergency was declared.

Rebel alliance

The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance will send a high-ranking delegation to visit the affected flood areas and help the flood victims.

SRF chairman El Hadi Idris said in a statement that the heavy rains, the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic "are disasters that remind us all of the necessity of solidarity". "We need to face these challenges with united efforts, and with a sense of responsibility as individuals and as groups."

He said that he is convinced that the Sudanese people are able to overcome this challenge and move forward to complete the transitional period. "The peace agreement that was signed in initials in Juba on August 31 is a step towards national unity. It will help economic recovery and give Sudan sustainable immunity against health, environmental and humanitarian disasters."

* A khor is a seasonal watercourse.

