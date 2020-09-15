Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk to Present Sudan Statement At 75th Session of UN General Assembly

14 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, will present Sudan statement at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which will begin tomorrow (Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Prime Minister will read over Sudan address at the general discussion of the UN General Assembly's session on September 26, 2020.

The ministry indicated that the 75th session will be held for the first time in the UN history in the form of pre-recorded statement due to the health conditions resulting from the corona pandemic and the internationally-applied precautionary measures.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly this year coincides with the 75th anniversary for the foundation of the UN General Assembly.

The delegation accompanying to the Prime Minister will include the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Labor and Social Development, the Minister of Finance, the General Director of the National Research Centre, the Secretary General of the Higher Environment Council who will all provide national statements in the meetings.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

