Tanzania: JPM Stresses Peace, Stability

CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli vowed to continue building an economic independent country, whilst stressing that peace and security are key components in ensuring smooth implementation of development plans in the coming five years.

Dr Magufuli resumed his presidential campaign yesterday in Chato District, Geita Region after a short break, which included a crucial meeting with Ugandan leader, Yoweri Museveni on Sunday.

Addressing a campaign rally at Mazaina grounds in the northwestern region, Dr Magufuli reminded Tanzanians of the need to uphold the existing peace, saying there could be no development in any nation without harmony and security.

He said for the past five years, his government focused on maintaining peace and security that enabled wananchi to carry on with both political and social-economic activities.

Dr Magufuli assured the public that if re-elected in the October 28 polls, his government would ensure peace and security are prioritised for the sustainable development of the nation.

He said in the past five years, the government faced major security challenges that involved the killings of innocent civilians and over 10 police officers in Kibiti District in Coast Region.

Dr Magufuli said the security organs managed to address the problem and that his government has been able to execute development projects due to peace and political stability.

"Our country has been able to move forward because our security organs are stable, they have been able to contain all challenges and thus enable the government to continue with its plans as planned. We must cherish our security officers," said the ruling party's presidential flag-bearer and incumbent president.

He added that without peace, there could be no development projects and other related activities including general election.

"Without peace and security, there could be no general election, people will not go to mosques and churches, we must maintain peace for sustainable development of this country," he noted.

He said leadership is a sacrifice and that whoever wishes to lead Tanzanians must be ready to stand the challenges that come with it.

"I understand that leadership is a sacrifice and I have sacrificed my life to lead my fellow Tanzanians," said Dr Magufuli.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli said if re-elected to power next month, his government will continue with its strategies to build an independent economy.

He said during the past five years, the fifth-phase government focused on executing big projects that aim at strengthening the country's economy for the coming decades.

"We have been able to implement big projects with the focus of uplifting our economy, we are asking for more years to bring more changes," said Dr Magufuli.

He said some politicians who for sometimes have been finger-pointing his government for purchasing new aircraft and constructing airports and other major projects should be ignored because they suffer from dependency syndrome.

"You must ignore those who think there could not be development without seeking support from donors, I can assure you that there is no free aid from donors, nothing is for free, you get one you pay twice," he said.

He recalled the Sunday meeting with Mr Museveni in which the government of Tanzania and Uganda inked an agreement for the construction of 7.8tri/- major East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline from Hoima, Uganda to Tanga port.

Dr Magufuli said the project will benefit both Tanzania and Uganda and that over 10,000 people will be employed.

The CCM presidential candidate added that the government has also constructed roads, airports, bridges and flyovers, which aim at boosting the country's economy.

"We are constructing airports in Dodoma, expanding Musoma airport, Singida, Tabora and many others but still some people are focusing on Chato Airport as if it is the only airport under construction in the country," he said.

On health services, the Presidential candidate said the fifth government had improved the sector by building a number of hospitals, health centres, dispensaries and increased the budget for buying medicine.

"In the past five years, the budget for medicine has been improved, the money allocated for the purpose has been increased from 31bn/- to 270bn/- annually," he said.

On education, Dr Magufuli reiterated that his government will continue offering free education and that in the past five years a total of 1.09tri/- and the budget for higher learning loan board has increased to 450bn/- annually. He said at least 80,000 civil servants recruited in the last five years.

The incumbent President also defended his foreign relations policy record, insisting that relations do not only mean travelling to Europe.

"There is more into that...we have opened at least eight new embassies in the past five years. I've chaired EAC for one year and SADC as well, what kind of relations do you need? he queried.

Meanwhile, CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli will address a campaign rally in Bukoba Municipal Council tomorrow morning.

Kagera Regional CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Hamimu Mahamudy told reporters that the rally was earlier scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) but had been rescheduled to Wednesday morning.

"My appeal to Kagera residents to turn out in big numbers at the Gymkhana Grounds on Wednesday morning to attend the campaign meeting.

Dr Magufuli will be explaining at length achievements made during the past five years. Peace and tranquility that prevails in the country is due to the perfect policies of the party," he said.