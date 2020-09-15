Tanzania: Prelate - Shun Blame Games During Election Campaigns

POLITICIANS soliciting for votes in the ongoing campaigns have been urged to refrain from hate speeches and only sell their parties' policies and development agendas.

Taking the stance, Pentecostal Pastor Fellowship of Tanzania (PPFT), Chairman Bishop Pius Ikongo, said politicians should concentrate on selling their parties manifestos, rather than hurl insults and use rhetoric, which belittle and undermine their opponents.

"Voters have no time for your blames, when you (read politicians) have personal vendetta as there only five years ahead for development and this means a lot to them. They only want to hear what you plan to do to them.

"It has reached a point where we hear some candidates uttering statements leveled against religious leaders, and this is not what the voters want to hear... what we want to hear is a politician selling his party's policies so that voters make right choices come the election day," said the clergy at a Press Conference held here over the weekend.

On the religious leaders supporting a candidate in the build-up to the General Election, the prelate maintained that it was upon one's discretion to do or not to do it.

"Being a religious leader notwithstanding, I also have the liberty to choose someone of my preference based on policies and plans he/she might have for a certain constituency or the country as a whole," he clarified.

In the same vein, the Bishop commended the government for changing the voting day from Sunday to Wednesday, saying the move will present potential voters with an opportune make right decision(s) after visiting their places of worship before the day.