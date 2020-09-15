Tanzania: EU Offers Dar 70bn/ - to Curb Covid-19 Effects

15 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE European Union (EU) is ready to offer Tanzania 27million Euros (about 70bn/) to support measures taken by the country to mitigate negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

EU Council president Charles Michel made the commitment yesterday at the EU headquarters in Brussels, when receiving diplomatic credentials for Tanzania's Ambassador to Belgium, who is also Tanzania's representative to the European Union, Ambassador Jestas Nyamanga.

Mr Michel applauded Tanzania for waging a successful war against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed over 900,000 people globally and expressed the EU's readiness to back up the country's initiatives in the health sector.

He noted that part of the money is intended to fund electricity and water infrastructures, hospitals, health centres and dispensaries projects that the government currently undertakes in various places across the country.

He said procedures to release the fund were at final stages.

"The European Union is ready to continue expanding its scope of cooperating with Tanzania and other African countries in fighting the Covid-19 and its economic impacts," he noted.

On his part, Ambassador Nyamanga sounded the need for the EU to lift travel bans from countries that have managed to control the disease like Tanzania, to boost the growth of key economic sectors such as tourism.

The duo also agreed on the importance of maintaining cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to fund various researches aimed at finding vaccine against the Covid-19.

They argued that the WHO should facilitate supervision for accreditation of the vaccines and their supply for the benefit of all countries.

Ambassador Nyamanga used the same platform to tell the president of the council over current priorities of Tanzania.

Ambassador Nyamanga appealed for review of debts to the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), for extending the payment period and softening conditions.

On the other hand, he called upon the OACPS countries to push the EU to stop its plan to implement new regulations from next year, on supervising trading of products entering the EU market, saying the OACPS should have more time to recover from the impact of the Covid-19.

