Tanzania: Hamad Vows to 'Turn' Zanzibar Into Singapore

15 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Pemba

ACT-Wazalendo Zanzibar presidential candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad yesterday promised to make Zanzibar a wealthy country like Singapore, if he wins the Isles presidency on October 28, this year.

Addressing a campaign rally at Tibirinzi, Chakechake, Pemba Island, Mr Hamad asked people to vote for him in the upcoming 2020 General Election so that he is able to turn Zanzibar into a wealthy country where every citizen would enjoy equal rights.

"I am prepared to serve you. I need your vote so that I can pay you the best services from my government to be formed after elections," Mr Hamad told the cheering crowd, adding that he would buy a large ship to ferry cloves directly from Pemba to the foreign markets.

He claimed that sometimes, there are delays and unreliable storage of cloves, and that the best way is to have a large modern ship to transport the cloves.

Pemba is the leading producer of cloves in the Isles, commanding over 90 per cent of the production of cloves.

The ACT-Wazalendo Zanzibar presidential aspirant, promised further that his planned 'Zanzibar new constitution' will contain sections that will restrict all types of discrimination and promote equality, and that his government will construct a new seaport.

The 77-year-old politician, who defected from the Civic United Front (CUF), last year reiterated that he wants to see free, fair, and credible elections.

ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said "We are battling to ensure all our candidates nullified by the electoral body are cleared and allowed to vie for legislative positions."

Ms Halima Ali from the party women wing in South Pemba said at the campaign rally, "The campaign is good, we have finished campaigning for you as the next Zanzibar president. We need justice and peace on the election day."

Last Sunday, ACT- Wazalendo launched its campaign in Unguja with Mr Hamad, who is in the run for the Isles presidency for the sixth time, promising zero tolerance to corrupt leaders in his government.

He rallied the youth and women to support his presidential bid edged on job and wealth creation, along with attracting investors.

