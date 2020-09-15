Tanzania: Trust CCM Candidates for Development, PM Tells Voters

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi Central Committee (CC) member, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, who is also Tanzania's Prime Minister has urged the citizens, who are voters to continue trusting the party's candidates, who are vying for various electorate seats in the coming General Election, noting they are capable of steering development.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement in Kondoa district, Dodoma region, recently while in a campaign tour to woo votes for CCM candidates in the approaching general election.

He further said the trust should also be extended to the government for it to continue serving the interest of Tanzanians from all walks of life.

"You should continue trusting the government and all candidates who have been endorsed by CCM from Presidential, as Members of Parliament and Councillors," he added.

While in a campaign rally at Sabasaba Grounds in Kondoa and campaigning for Dr John Magufuli (CCM's presidential candidate), Mr Ally Makoa (Kondoa Urban MP candidate), Dr Ashatu Kijaji (Kondoa rural candidate) as well as party's candidates for councillorship seats in Kondoa, the premier said the citizens should remain focused by avoiding voting leaders based on their political affiliation, but instead go for those displaying development agenda(s).

"Let's make better use of our October votes for the greater interest of the country in the next five years," he said, noting that the government for the past five years managed to connect the country with a reasonable network of tarmac roads to all regions, according to CCM's manifesto.

He was of the view that several districts that have been connected to a network of tarmac roads, citing examples of Babati in Manyara region Kondoa-Chemba and finally in Dodoma city.

"Right now we are planning to link Babati-Orkesumet, and this one from Handeni (Tanga) to Kiberashi-Kondoa and Singida... this is on page 73 of our election manifesto. This road shall also pass through Handeni-Kilindi-Kiteto-Kondoa to Singida," he explained.

Speaking of district roads, Mr Majaliwa said the government has already released 1.84bn/- to the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) for the work, and that some 6.4bn/- more had been disbursed for the construction of the road in Kondoa rural.

"The government would also continue providing a conducive environment to farmers by enhancing their accessibility to agricultural inputs for better delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Considering the fact that agriculture is the backbone of the economy, the government would continue supporting all players in the sector for it to complement the industrialization strategy.

"Until now, we have been able to establish 8,477 industries; all these have played a crucial role in the creation of new job opportunities in the country," said the party's senior official.

Expounding further, Mr Majaliwa said the government can not employ all graduates and other Tanzanians, however it was doing its best to support through projects, which include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHP) that among others, create jobs for the local youth.

"There is big number of youth who have engaged in self-employment in different fields, we have carpenters, barbers, hairdressers as well as petty traders... employment isn't necessarily to have a white collar job(s), because any legal activity that assures one an income is considered as employment," added Mr Majaliwa.