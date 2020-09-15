Tanzania: Stakeholders Push for Amendment of Tasac Law

TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) stakeholders have requested the government to review the law establishing the Tanzania Shipping Corporation (Tasac) to address challenges facing it.

The request came after shipping, clearing and forwarding stakeholders started seeing some challenges since Tasac was regulator and operator.

TPSF Acting Executive Director Zachy Mbenna said they had called a meeting towards the end of last week to receive recommendations on improving clearing, forwarding and customs services at Dar es Salaam Port.

"We have had important discussions between clearing, forwarding and customs service providers at Dar es Salaam Port. We have been able to create opportunities for our stakeholders to meet with our government colleagues to help address some of the challenges," said Mr Mbenna.

He noted that there had been good communication between TPSF and the government in the way of addressing the challenges of doing business in the country, a situation that put traders in a good position to provide services to Tanzanians.

"In the past, the situation was different compared to today. Cooperation between the two sectors-private sector and public sector-is important to foster trade and investment," Mr Mbenna said adding:

"We believe this conference will continue bringing about positive results as the private sector is the backbone of the nation's development."

Tanzania Shipping Agency (Tasaa) Executive Secretary Abel Uronu said changes in Tasac operations were necessary to meet the needs of Tanzanians in terms of operational costs, speed and expertise to do business inside the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Tasac is regulating and also operating at the same time. We urge the government to review the law establishing Tasac to eliminate conflict of interest risks," Mr Uronu said.

Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) President Edward Urio said if the government failed to review the law that established Tasac, it would lead to a loss of revenue as more than 800 companies would fail to operate and eventually close down.

"We believe the government under President John Magufuli will hear our views and amend the law. In this way we will continue creating jobs through over 800 companies dealing in clearing and forwarding business at the port," the Taffa president said.

Ms Yosepha Tamam, who was a team representative from the Ministry of Finance and Planning said the challenges and recommendations presented during the meeting would be presented to the government to look at the best way of creating a friendly business environment for all stakeholders.