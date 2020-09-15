Gambia: Will the National Assembly Discuss the State of Emergency and the Regulations?

14 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The National Assembly commences sitting today. Many Gambians are convinced that COVID-19 should be fought but are divided on how it should be fought. They are receiving information on the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of people who recovered.

They are not receiving information on the impact of closing down lumos or weekly market days, early closure of shops, shifting times for sales at the market between food vendors and sellers of non-food items, the impact of effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the border closure and the time anticipated for the emergency measures to cease .

The meeting of the National Assembly should address these questions and the media should disseminate the information for the people to have a clear idea of what is happening.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.