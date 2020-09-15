Gambia: Will the National Assembly Discuss the State of Emergency and the Regulations?

The National Assembly commences sitting today. Many Gambians are convinced that COVID-19 should be fought but are divided on how it should be fought. They are receiving information on the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of people who recovered.

They are not receiving information on the impact of closing down lumos or weekly market days, early closure of shops, shifting times for sales at the market between food vendors and sellers of non-food items, the impact of effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the border closure and the time anticipated for the emergency measures to cease .

The meeting of the National Assembly should address these questions and the media should disseminate the information for the people to have a clear idea of what is happening.