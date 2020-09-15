Cameroon: Obituary - Evelyn Foyagem Forever!

The remains of the former secretary of SOPECAM was buried last Friday in Yaounde.

Gone! Just like a joke! In pains, without saying goodbye, Foyagem Evelyn Alemajou spouse Fualefac left the world on a journey of no return on August 30, 2020. Family members, colleagues, friends and well wishers last Friday, September 11, 2020 gathered at the mortuary of the Yaounde Teaching Hospital and at the Saints Peter and Paul Anglophone Parish Simbock, Yaounde to bid her farewell. This took place in the presence of the Deputy General Manager of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM), Shey Peter Mabu.

"Rest in peace mummy, go and rest Sister Evelyn, RIP Eva", were some of the messages mourners echoed as they accompanied the remains of Evelyn to her resting site at the family residence in Mendong, Yaounde. The General Manager of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM), in a tribute read by the Deputy Managing Editor of Cameroon Tribune, recalled the life of Evelyn in the bilingual daily, stating inter alia that she joined the company on March 8, 1999. For the past 20 years, she served as a support staff in the newsroom and worked tirelessly in the production of the daily publication, Cameroon Tribune, until poor health suddenly ended her services. While at SOPECAM, her services went beyond her usual duties, to offering sisterly advice to her co-workers while bringing much tenderness and motherly counsel to colleagues in other services in SOPECAM.

In the funeral mass, the officiating priests, Rev Father Kizito Forbi consoled mourners as he read from the gospel according to Matthew 11: 25-30. In the gospel, the Lord said "come to Me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burden, and I will give you rest. The priest said it was an occasion for mourners to thank God for Evelyn's life and pray for the family, for it was not time to question God as it is always the case when someone dies.

