Cameroon: Vocational Training - Youth Orientation Confab Begins September 24

The contours of the event were made public during a press conference organised September 10, 2020 in Yaounde.

A team of young entrepreneurs have joined government in its combat against youth unemployment by envisaging a fair geared towards orientating and training young persons in their required future careers. The confab dubbed FOFOMA which is at its first edition will run from September 24 to 26, 2020 in Yaounde. The information was made public during a press conference organised September 10 by a synergy of youths. The three-day event is under the distinguished patronage of the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Stakeholders revealed during the press conference that the encounter will bring together some 3,000 youths from across the country. As for the objectives of the confab, the project head, Nkomo Arsene says it is to make youths financially independent by orientating and training them in mini but profitable jobs. "We are worried about the number of young persons roaming the streets not because they want it to be so but because they were wrongly orientated," Nkomo Arsene said before underlining that their goal is to see every Cameroonian youth busy. "We are gritty in making employment and vocational training a national cause for concern," he underscored.

Nkomo went on to reveal that during the three-day seminar, youths will be trained in fields like pastry, layout designing, website designing, photography, decoration amongst others.

He then called on young Cameroonians to adhere to this initiative, which to him could be a live changing opportunity.

Questioned on the participation criteria, the project head said the seminar is opened to anyone who is willing to be financially independent.

As for the activities on agenda, he indicated that round tables, mini-conferences and practical training sessions will grace the event.