Cameroon: Election of Regional Councillors - Decisive Week for Nomination of Candidates

There is hustling and bustling within political parties desiring to nominate candidates and traditional rulers aspiring to run for the election.

The week beginning today, September 14, 2020 is decisive with regard to the nomination of candidates for the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors. Today will make exactly seven days since President Paul Biya, on September 7, 2020 convened the two electoral colleges that comprise delegates of divisions and representatives of traditional rulers for first ever election of Regional Councillors in the country.

According to Section 181 (1) of the Electoral Code, «Candidatures shall, within 15 days from the convening of the electorate, be made out in nomination paper in three copies, bearing the legalised signature of candidates and submitted at the divisional branch of Elections Cameroon against a receipt. » Considering that the electoral colleges were convened on September 7, 2020, the deadline for the submission of candidatures will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020. This will be the final phase of the nomination process of candidates.

From every indication, every political party that plans to file candidatures for the delegates of divisions have to finish with the operation by mid this week in order to enable the nominated candidates to compile the required candidature documents as well as pay the FCFA 50, 000 deposit. Party officials need to verify the documents in the files to ascertain conformity with the requirements before taking them to the divisional branches of Elections Cameroon.

Traditional rulers who will be part of the members of the Regional Councils are equally devicing their strategies to designate candidates to represent them. For them, the situation is some how delicate for there is no particular body or institution to nominate them. However, in the composition of their nomination papers for the division which is the constituency, they must respect the provisions of the law which state that First or Second degree traditional rulers have to be the list leaders and the third degree traditional ruler can only head the list where the above two are not. They also have to respect the different cultural components of the division.

As the decisive week starts, there is already perceptible hustling and bustling within political parties. The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) for instance, has deployed nomination commissions to the 58 divisions of Cameroon that also correspond to the number of constituencies for the Regional Council election. Political parties such as the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN), Cameroon National Salvation Front (FNSC) and others are already mobilising to run for the election in selected constituencies.